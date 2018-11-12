Charles William Atkins died Sunday, November 11, 2018, Veteran's Day, at Redmond Regional Hospital in Rome, Ga., after a brief illness.
Born in Rome, Ga., on August 1, 1942, to Cecil Harvey and Gertha Iola Ross Atkins, Charles attended Coosa School in Rome. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961. In 1962, he married Hermine Brigitte Jager in Würzburg, Germany. They were married for 53 years, until Brigitte passed away November 24, 2015.
Charles served a career of 25 years in the Army, retiring as Command Sergeant Major in 1986. Charles served two combat tours in Vietnam and three overseas tours in Germany. He served three tours of duty as a Drill Sergeant, one in Fort Ord, Calif., and two in Fort Benning, Ga. He was a 1978 graduate of Class 11 of the U.S. Army Sergeant Major Academy in Fort Bliss, Texas. He was awarded the Legion of Merit upon retirement.
After retiring from his military career, Charles was the owner and president of his industrial security company, Peachtree Professional Services Group.
An avid sports fan, Charles coached youth football, bowled in an adult league, played softball, and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons as well as college football. He also liked to travel, from short trips to Mississippi to overseas in Germany.
Charles' main focus was his granddaughter, Caroline Ross English, a sophomore at Georgia Southern University. He proudly kept up with her daily life and would tell friends and family about her many activities and accomplishments.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Harvey and Gertha Ross Atkins; wife, Hermine Brigitte Atkins; brothers, Cecil Lee Atkins and Reford James Atkins; sisters, Shirley Martha Atkins Self and Elizabeth Yvonne Atkins Robinson; brothers-in-law, Jack Self and Dale Hunter.
Survivors include his son, Manfred Atkins; his daughter and son-in-law, Katheryne Atkins and Dale V. Fields; granddaughter, Caroline Ross English; as well as a sister, Helen Atkins Hunter; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Frank and Myra Atkins; sister-in-law Gayle Kinsey Atkins; cousin, Freda Atkins Cook; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Hans and Marie Jager; and a host of relatives including nieces, nephews, and several close family friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The family will celebrate his life with a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy for Charles Atkins, memorial contributions may be made in the form of a camp scholarship to Young Life, a nonprofit global ministry with a branch in Statesboro, where his granddaughter, Caroline, is a student leader. Checks can be made to Young Life with Charles Atkins Memorial Camp Scholarship in the memo field and mailed to Young Life Statesboro, P.O. Box 2415, Statesboro, Ga., 30459-2415. A one-time tribute gift can be made online at www.younglife.org. Select the giving option, select "Statesboro, GA, 30459" to auto-populate Young Life Statesboro-GA 173, select camp scholarship and put "Charles Atkins, in memory" in the tribute option.
