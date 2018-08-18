Charles Waymon Rickman, age 67, of Lindale, passed away on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Rickman was born in Rome, Georgia on June 27, 1951, son of the late Joseph William Rickman, Jr. and the late Sarah Madeline Roberts Rickman. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army Reserves and was a member of the Lindale Lodge #455 F.&A.M. Prior to retirement, Mr. Rickman worked at Bekaert for 46 years. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, traveling, quail hunting with his son and brothers, woodworking and UGA Bulldog football.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Diane Bourne Rickman; a daughter, Brandy Banister (Andrew Silvey), Rome; a son, Jeremy Rickman (Audra), Rome; four grandchildren, Brinnon Banister, Preston Banister, Mason Sears and Hannah Rickman; three brothers; four sisters; his mother-in-law, Barbara Bourne, Rome; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Glenn Studdard officiating. The Lindale Lodge #455 F.&A.M. will conduct Masonic rites.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P. O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162, Cancer Navigators at www.cancernavigatorsga.org.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.