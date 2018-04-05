Mr. Charles Watkins, age 67, of Armuchee, Georgia, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Services for Mr. Charles Watkins will be held Saturday, April 7, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Temple Holiness Church, 1321 Martin Luther King Blvd., Rome, Georgia. He will repose from 12 noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow at the Bethel A.M.E. Church Cemetery, 22 Nichols Road, Rome, Georgia 30161.
The family will reside at the family residence, 4546 Old Summerville Road, Armuchee, Georgia, for repast.
Mr. Charles Asa Watkins was born to the late Mrs. Ruth (Earnest) Ines Pension Diamond and the late Asa Watkins Sr. Mr. Watkins was best known by his famous saying, "Shame, shame, shame." On Saturday, March 31, 2018, after a short illness, Heaven's gates opened and called him home.
Mr. Watkins leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Tenza Watkins; two sons, Charles Anthony, of Atlanta, and Joshua (Tonya), of Rome; two daughters, Britney, of Rome, and Tina, of Armuchee; two brothers, Asa Jr. (Carol), of California, and Darnell (Ulysis), of Aragon. He also leaves eighteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and two special uncles, Tommy (Emma Grace) Pension and Bennie (Retha) Pension.
Mr. Watkins was self-employed as an outstanding construction worker for thirty-plus years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching NASCAR racing in his spare time. He will be missed by all.
Please keep the Watkins family in your thoughts and prayers.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has full charge of arrangements.