Charles Timothy Land, age 61, died Monday, June 11, 2018.
A native of Rome, Tim was born April 4, 1957, son of the late C.W. Land and Lois Pulliam Land. He attended West Rome High School and Cornerstone Church. Prior to becoming disabled, he was a successful distributor for Mac Tools for 14 years. Tim was a vibrant man who was full of life and loved to play golf.
Survivors include his former wife, Anita Land; son, Bradley Keith Land; two grandchildren, Madison and JaDon Land; and a large number of family and friends.
You are invited to join Tim’s family as they remember his vibrant life at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, 2750 Shorter Avenue. Please dress casually, as Tim would want you to. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to any addiction counseling organization or the American Lung Association. Also, take a moment to visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post a memory.
