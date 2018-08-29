Mr. Charles Raymond Williams, age 86, of Talladega, Ala., passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at a Talladega hospital.
Mr. Williams was born in Floyd County, Georgia on May 18, 1932, son of the late James Luther Williams and the late Sara Ellen McEntire Williams. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Margaret Mardean “Dean” Brackett Williams, on November 22, 2000; by a son, James Wesley Williams, in 1995; by a sister, Rachel Smith; and by two brothers, James Williams and the Rev. Eddie Williams. Mr. Williams served in the Army National Guard for 6½ years. Prior to retirement, he worked as a supervisor for North Georgia Distributing Company for over 20 years. He was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church and was a former member of the Kraftsman Club, where he served as groundskeeper and golf pro. Mr. Williams was an avid golfer and at one time was a professional golfer and teacher. In addition to golf, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and listening to gospel music.
Survivors include his wife, Katie Ruth Jenkins Williams, to whom he was married on February 14, 2002; three sons, Wayne Williams (Gail), Cedar Bluff, Ala., Steve Williams (Mary), Rome, and Mike Williams (Debbie), Adairsville; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Dr. Jerry Dudley officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.