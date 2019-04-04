Charles Michael "Mike" Kirkland, formerly of Rome passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in DeKalb County.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the family Myrtle Hill site at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, with the Reverend Matt Duvall officiating.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Cappie Kirkland; his father, G.C. Kirkland; his brother, Glen Kirkland; and a close friend, Bill Boggus.
He is survived by his cousin, Wright Bagby.
Having grown up at Kirkland Motor Company in Rome, Mike spent most of his career in the automotive industry in the Atlanta area.
He was a life long member of First Baptist Church in Rome.
Any remembrances should be made to the First Baptist Church Foundation, 100 East Fourth Ave., Rome, Ga., 30161.