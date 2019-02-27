Mr. Charles L. Cole, age 84, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Cole was born in Greenville, S.C. on June 24, 1934, son of the late Crayton Bayluss Cole and the late Grady Lee McCallister Cole. He retired from Galey & Lord, where he served as a manager. Charles was a member of First Baptist Church of Centre, Ala.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Cole, and by his brother, David Cole.
Charles is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cole; his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lori Cole; his grandchildren, Zach Cole and Amy Cole; his stepchildren, Tammy and Shawn Johnson and Randall Warren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Manning and the Rev. Eugene Burgess officiating. Entombment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday at 2:00 p.m. and include Glen Morrison, Mickey Anderson, Jonah Vaughn, Jacob Vaughn, Stan Rogers, and Tommy Trotter.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.