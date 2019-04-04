Mr. Charles Herbert Gale Jr., age 93, of Hiram, Ga., passed away Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019, in a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Gale was born in New Orleans, La., on March 10, 1926, son of the late Charles Herbert Gale Sr. and the late Esther Marie Corse Gale. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Retha Brown.
Mr. Gale was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during World War II. Following his honorable service in the Army, he enlisted the United States Air Force. Prior to his retirement, he served as a police officer for the City of Atlanta for 25 years.
Mr. Gale was a member of Celebration Church of God in Hiram, Ga.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Louise Cooper Gale, to whom he was married on October 30, 1954; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Bishop Keith Graham will officiate with the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard extending military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 4 until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. A special thanks from the family to Riverwood Senior Living and to Homestead Hospice for their compassion and care.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.