Mr. Charles Freddy Hardin, age 79, of Rome, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Hardin was born October 15, 1938 in Floyd County, a son of the late Henry Thomas Hardin and Sara Pearl Payne Hardin. He was a member of Shorter Ave. Baptist Church and the Faith Senior Men's Sunday School class. Mr. Hardin was retired from Inland Container after over 40 years of service and was a volunteer with Floyd County Baptist Association Food Pantry for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by a sister, Tommie Lou (Gus) Warren.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen Davis Hardin; son, Charles “Chuck” (Melissa) Hardin, Rome; daughter, Kim (Matt) Mathis, Rome; brother, Randy (Nita) Hardin, Rome; grandchildren, Colt Hardin, Jaycee Hardin, Ashley (Brian) Whelchel, Amy Mathis, Andy Mathis; great granddaughter, Braylee Whelchel; step granddaughters, Chloe Dempsey and Brittany Dempsey; step great grandson, Bryxon; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Drummond, the Rev. Glen Clonts, and the Rev. Max Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Thursday at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 p.m. on Thursday: Andy Mathis, Colt Hardin, Brian Whelchel, Bradley Brooks, Michael Gilreath, Chris Smith, and Tim Agan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Faith Senior Men’s Sunday School class.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Floyd County Baptist Food Pantry.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD on Mr. Hardin’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.