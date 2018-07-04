Mr. Charles Freddy Hardin, age 79, of Rome, passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church, Dr.. Charles Drummond, Rev. Glen Clonts, and the Rev. Max Tucker, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service on Thursday, at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Floyd County Baptist Food Pantry.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.