Charles Eugene Rhodes, 78, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Nov. 24, 2018, at a local hospital.
Rhodes was born in Oxford, Alabama, on June 29, 1940, moving to Rome, Ga., as a youngster, he graduated from West Rome High School and continued on to receive a degree in Industrial Engineering at Southern Tech.
Rhodes married Shelva Jean Rhodes on June 18, 1961; they were married for 49 years.
He worked as the General Manager of numerous manufacturing companies, living at times in Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. He ended his career in sales with Larson Manufacturing. He enjoyed gospel, country and soul music, college football, golf, basketball, reading the Bible, and spending time with his family.
Rhodes is survived by one daughter, Gina Rhodes Welborn; three grandsons, Alex Welborn, Charlie Welborn, and Rhodes Welborn; and three great granddaughters.
Rhodes is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean; as well as his parents, Douglas C. Rhodes and Ruby D. Rhodes; his brother, Douglas Rhodes Jr.; and baby sister, Martha Jane Rhodes.
The family is planning a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rhodes memory may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
