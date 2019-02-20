Mr. Charles Edward "Red" Rogers, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Rogers was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on January 4, 1930, son of the late Gus Franklin Rogers and the late Grace Claudene Henderson Rogers.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Grogan Rogers, on September 16, 2018; by three brothers, Hubert Aubrey Rogers, Hoyt Gus Rogers, and Robert Dean "Bobby" Rogers; and by two sisters, Opal Rogers and Sadie Gribble.
Mr. Rogers retired from West Point Pepperell Manufacturing. He farmed all of his life and this brought him so much joy.
Survivors include a daughter, Tricia Pruitt (Tommy), Summerville; two grandsons, Jon Bragg (Tierra), Rome, and Jason Bragg (Cindy), Armuchee; four great grandchildren, Chance Bragg, Brody Bragg, Morgan Bragg, and Emilee Bragg; one great, great grandson, Eastyn Bragg; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 12 noon at Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Charles Bishop will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 10 until 11:30 a.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 11 a.m. and include Jon Bragg, Jason Bragg, Chance Bragg, Brody Bragg, Don Rush, and Jake Colston.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.