Mr. Charles Edward Highfield, age 82, of Rome, Ga., passed away Monday evening, April 16, 2018.
A native of Rome and Floyd County, Mr. Highfield was born on May 21, 1935, a son of the late Turner Lee Highfield and Mattie Myrtle Freeman Highfield. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a true patriot. Mr. Highfield loved his family and his country. He served in the Air Force for nearly 21 years, retiring in 1973 as a Master Sergeant. He was a flight engineer and flew several missions during the Vietnam War. Following his retirement with the Air Force, Mr. Highfield was associated with Bekaert Steel for several years, retiring from there in 1998. He loved being with family, taking them on trips and working in his yard. In addition to his parents, Mr. Highfield was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lee Highfield; a brother, Larry Highfield; and two sisters, Frances Otting and Dorothy Dover.
Mr. Highfield is survived by his wife, Rachel Ann Breeden Highfield, whom he married October 27, 1956; two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Charlie Womack, and Melinda and Willy Bunch; three sons and two daughters-in-law, John Edward Tudor, Charles Richard “Rick” Highfield and wife, Kelly, and Phillip Michael Highfield and wife, Tammy Herring-Highfield; three sisters, Mildred Kelly, Marie Evans, and Martha Ragland; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a special sister-in-law and her husband, Sue and Travis Alred, along with other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of the Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Harpe and Mr. Mike Ragland officiating. Interment will follow in the Floyd Memory Gardens with the Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 American Legion Honor Guard conferring full military honors.
Mr. Highfield’s family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, April 18, 2018, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are asked to meet at the funeral home on Thursday by 12:30 p.m.
Join us in honoring the life on Mr. Charles Edward Highfield by visiting www.salmonfuneralhome.com to share memories and post comments.
