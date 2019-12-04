Donnie Ray Charles, age 72, of Rome passed away Monday December 2, 2019 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday December 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12 Noon on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
