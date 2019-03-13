Charles Currence Parker passed away March 11, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Rome, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Caywood officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour in the First United Methodist Wilder Center.
Mr. Parker was born in Rome, Ga., on August 15, 1936, the second son of R. Otis and Hazel Parker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Emily Tanner Parker, on February 15, 2013. They were married April 18, 1959. A son, Christopher Joseph Parker, also precedes him.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary Charlene "Sandy" Parker Barrett (Jerald); grandsons, Will and Tanner Barrett; Jennifer Anne (Jenny) Parker Tumlin (Richard); grandsons, Parker and Matthew Tumlin and Charles Brendan Parker (Sallie); brothers, Edward O. Parker, of Rome, and James C. Parker, of Dawsonville, Ga.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Parker was associated as a Realtor with Hardy Realty Co., having been in the real estate business since 1961. He was President of the Rome Board of Realtors in 1964 and President of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors in 1988, a member of the Hall of Fame of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors, and awarded Realtor Emeritus in 2013. Mr. Parker was a three-consecutive-term Floyd County Commissioner, member of the Hospital Authority of Floyd County, Trustee of Rome Floyd County Library, Chairman of the Rome/Floyd County Bicentennial Constitution Celebration Committee, Commander of the Rome Power Squadron, a member of the Good Sams Camping Club, past President of the Rome Chapter Sons of American Revolution, and served as a member of the 4th Rifle Co. USMCR. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Rome and was a past Sunday School Class President. As a Floyd County Commissioner, Mr. Parker was instrumental in the building of the Floyd County Senior Citizens Center, which was dedicated as the Charles C. Parker Active Adult Center on July 27, 2011.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550 Atlanta, Ga., 30346.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.