Charles A. Wright, 84, of Orlando, Fla., passed away on October 13, 2018.
Charles resided in Orlando for over 50 years. He retired from the US Air Force after 20 years and became a police officer for the Orlando Police Department and a Deputy for Orange County Sheriff's Department. He was a member of the VFW, the Moose and the Eagles Clubs in Goldenrod. Charles is survived by his children, Scott (Melinda) Wright and Sandra (Scot) Ashe; four grandchildren, Christopher, Heidi, Courtney, and Cody; and five great grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday at 10 a.m. at Baldwin Fairchild at Chapel Hill, 2420 Harrell Road, Orlando. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
