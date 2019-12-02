Betty Jean Phillips Chamblee, age 87, of Rome passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at a local hospital. Betty was born on December 4, 1931 in Glencoe AL., to the late Charles Phillips and Bonnie Phillips. She enjoyed line dancing and was one the original Dixie Stompers. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was also a devoted wife, mother, nanny, and friend. She is preceded death by her husband Everett Jasper Chamblee, three brothers: Charles, Joe, and Jerry Phillips. Survivors include two sons: Philip Chamblee, and Todd Chamblee; grandchildren: Zac Chamblee, and Keidra Brownlow; great grandchildren: Jordan Wolff, Taylor Terhune, Gracie Terhune, Haiven Brownlow, Everett Chamblee, and Eli Chamblee; and Best Friend: Lois Roberts. Funeral services will be held 12 noon on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Garden Lakes Baptist Church with Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating. Interment will follow in Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden AL. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until service on Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Zachary Chamblee, Jordan Wolff, Rocky McGinnis, Charles McGinnis, Tommy Roberts, and Timothy Baker. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Chamblee, Betty
