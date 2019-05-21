Mr. Chalmus Chester McMichen, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Monday morning, May 20, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.
Mr. McMichen was born in Rome, Georgia, on July 6, 1929, son of the late Ray Vaughn McMichen and the late Lillian Beatrice Crowe McMichen. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Floree McMichen, his second wife, Norene Hubbard McMichen, his third wife, Nona McGinnis McMichen, and by a brother, Lowe Ellis McMichen.
Mr. McMichen retired from the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After his career in the Navy, he worked for the Fairbanks Company, Rome City Schools, and taught heating, air, and refrigeration at Coosa Valley Tech. He was a member of North Broad Baptist Church and the Oostanaula Lodge No. 113 F. & A.M.
Survivors include a step-grandson, Douglas Ray, South Carolina; a nephew, Rickey McMichen, Rome; a niece, Janice McMichen Smith, Lindale.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Bert Brooks officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post No. 5 presenting military honors and the Oostanaula Lodge No. 113 F. & A.M. presenting Masonic rites.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.