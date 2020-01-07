Mr. Robert D. Cescutti, age 86, of Rome, passed away at a local hospital Monday, January 6, 2020. Mr. Cescutti was born in Rome, Georgia February 20, 1933. He was the son of the late Ettore (Tony) Cescutti and Atha Scoggins Cescutti. He was also predeceased by a brother Ronald N. Cescutti. He was a life long resident of Floyd County. He served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. He then came back to Rome, started a family, and Cescutti Masonry with his brother Edmund dealing in commercial and industrial work for over 50 years. In his early years he enjoyed bowling, later enjoying fishing and golfing. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for 78 years where he also served as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the American Legion Post 5 here in Rome, the Jaycees, the Athletic Boosters Club of West Rome High School and did charity work for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a third generation Mason. In his retirement years he loved building bird houses. Mr. Cescutti was very devoted to his family. He came from humble beginnings, and through hard work created a successful business while always keeping family first. Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Barbara Burkett Cescutti, to whom he was married for 68 years; sons, Tony Cescutti (Susan), Brad Cescutti (Lisa), and David Cescutti; brother, Edmund R. Cescutti (Vonnell); sister, Mary Frances Looney, and sister-in-law, Janice Cescuttii, all of Rome. 7 grand children, 8 great grand children and a number of nieces and nephews also survive. A graveside service for Mr. Cescutti will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Deacon Stu Neslin officiating. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
