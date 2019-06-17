Mrs. Cathie Cagle Wise, age 64, of Rome, Ga., passed away after a long battle with cancer Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
A lifelong resident of Rome and Floyd County, Cathie was born August 20, 1954, a daughter of Margaret Payne Cagle and the late Marvin Eugene Cagle. She was a 1972 graduate of East Rome High School and worked for 28 years with Scripps-Howard Cable Company before moving to Ear, Nose, Throat, and Allergy of Northwest Georgia until her sickness in April of 2017.
Cathie was a loving mother and very sweet person.
She was a member of Cornerstone Church who loved shopping, camping and mostly, spending time with her granddaughters and other family.
In addition to her father, Cathie was preceded in death by a sister, Allison Cagle Braun.
Cathie is survived by her husband, Rodney Wise, whom she married June 6, 1993; daughter, Rachel (Ben) Wise; sons, Chip (Sheree) Shaw and Jae (Susanna) Wise; granddaughters, Lainey Rhea Shaw and Harper Grace Shaw; mother, Margaret Payne Cagle Lackey; brothers, Earl Wayne (Dianne) Cagle and Larry (Kathy) Cagle. A special aunt, Ruth Kerce, her Sisterhood sisters, Holly Hufstetler Denton, Jan Stephens Carter, and Deborah Towers Ward, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Cathie will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Hagerty officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery.
Cathie will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon until the service hour.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cathie Cagle Wise.