Catherine L. Laney, age 89, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019. Mrs. Laney was born in Summerville, Ga., on May 4, 1929, daughter of the late Charles Neal Kinsey and Flossie Lee Steed Kinsey. Prior to retirement in 1972, she was associated with Klopman Mills for a number of years. Mrs. Laney enjoyed traveling, going to flea markets, and playing bingo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in June of 2000 by her husband, Robert Clarence Laney Sr., whom she married in 1944. A brother, Harry Kinsey, also preceded her. Mrs. Laney is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Peggy Shipp, of Shannon, Ga., and Sue and Owen Brock, of Kingston, Ga.; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert C. Jr. and Kathy Laney, of Elijay, Ga.; two granddaughters, Melissa Shipp and Kim Barron and her husband, Dewayne, all of Shannon; one sister, Pearl Billiot, of New Orleans, La. Six great grandchildren and ten great, great grandchildren also survive. Mrs. Laney's wishes were to be cremated. Private inurnment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family is planning a memorial dinner to honor her life and her nurses at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a local hospice organization of your choice. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Catherine L. Laney.