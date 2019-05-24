Cassie Darlene Brock, age 18, of Rome, passed away Monday May 20, 2019.
Cassie was born August 9, 2000, in Floyd County.
She was a member of Floyd Springs Baptist Church, and had attended Model High School.
Cassie was preceded in death by her father, Greg Brock, grandparents, Paul and Marguerite Brock, step-grandfather, Nat Braker.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, DaShell and Ben Barker; brother, Will Brock; stepbrother, Jacob Barker; stepsister, Alexie Barker; grandparents, Darlene Kichler, Ralph Cordell Morris; step-grandfather, Jerry Kichler; step-grandmother, Louise Barker.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Floyd Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Hyde officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:45 p.m. Sunday: Jody McGinnis, Cody McGinnis, Zach Howard, Jorge Espinal, A.J. Clemmons, and Cassie's brother, William Brock.
