Cassandra Marie "Cassie" Rayburn, age 48, of Rome, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Rayburn was born on August 8, 1970, in Gordon County. For over 20 years she managed Just Kids learning center, and also worked in nutrition at Coosa High School.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frier David O'Berry Jr., and brother, Randy Dewayne O'Berry.
Survivors include her husband, Ted Marvin Rayburn Jr.; son, Robert Jesse Rayburn, of Vinings, Ga.; daughters, Ashley (Joseph) Devine, of Calhoun, Trista (Blake) Lambert, of Rome, Kaetlin Rayburn, Brittany Rayburn, and Hannah Rayburn, all of Silver Creek; mother and stepfather, Sandra (Dwight) Pratt; grandchildren, Kylee Devine, Cooper Rayburn, Eleanor Rayburn, Noah Lambert, and Ely Lambert; niece, Lisa Marie O'Berry; nephew, Cody Dewayne O'Berry; aunts, uncles, and cousins also suvive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Terpening officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Fred Cronon, Stan Reynolds, David Pearson, Joey Hazelwood, Michael Jones, Jason Fuller, and Steven Reynolds.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a presentation about Mrs. Rayburn's life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.