Carol Ann Holloway Carter, age 60, passed away Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Carter was born Oct. 26, 1958 in Floyd County to the late Raymond Holloway and Gwendolyn Cloninger. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Plainville. Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her daughter: Robbin Carter, brother: Steve Holloway, and sister: Susan Carney. Survivors include husband: Rex Carter; son: Brian Carter; daughter: Chellie Dobson, Catrina Carter, and Christy Carter; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother: Mark Holloway. Memorial service will be held at 6 PM on Sunday Sept. 22, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Plainville GA. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday at Fellowship Baptist Church, 796 Plainville Rd SW, Plainville, GA 30733. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.