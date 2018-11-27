Mrs. Carolynn Self Carver, age 86, of Rome, passed away Tuesday morning, November 27, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Carver was born in Rome, Ga., on May 23, 1932, daughter of the late Bruce Jefferson Self and the late Raymoth McKenzie Self Sisson. She was also preceded in death by a son, William Michael "Deadeye" Carver. Mrs. Carver graduated from Rome Girls High School in 1949 and continued her education at Carroll Lynn Business School. On November 30, 1952, she married the love of her life, Bill J. Carver. For the next 66 years they were inseparable, first raising their family and later traveling the world together.
One of the highlights of her life was when she represented Rome Girls High School and the 7th District of Georgia at the Capital City Country Club in Atlanta. She was chosen to be the sponsor of the victorious North Team at the North/South All-Star Football Game played in Atlanta at Grant Field in 1949. She was also a model for Miller Brothers Department Store and Esserman's. While living in California, she was the Personnel Director for the Port Exchange Operations at Hamilton Air Force Base.
Mrs. Carver was a long-time member of Second Avenue United Methodist Church, where she served as Church Secretary for 27 years. She also served as a member of the Board of Trustees, the Administrative Board, and as Chairman of the Senior Ministries, as well as being a Cub Scout Den Mother. But her real passion was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Some of her happiest times were spent at the many ballfields and sports venues, watching her family participate in the sporting activities that they loved. She was fondly known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren. Mrs. Carver dedicated her life to her family and cared for her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, parents, aunts, and uncles with unconditional love. She celebrated every sunset, every cardinal that sat on her window sill, and every flower that bloomed in her garden.
Survivors include her husband, Bill J. Carver, Rome; her daughter, Lisa Carver Butler (Rhett), Rome; four grandchildren, Daniel Allman Carver (Angie), Whispering Pines, NC, Dr. Benjamin Rhett Butler Sr. (Charlsie), Montgomery, Ala., Chase McKenzie Butler, Brookhaven, Ga., and William Bradford Butler, Athens, Ga.; five great grandchildren, Jackson Allman Carver, William Brooks Carver, and Caroline Jules Carver, all of Whispering Pines, N.C., Benjamin Rhett Butler Jr. and Isabel Rhys Butler, both of Montgomery, Ala.; cousins, nieces, and nephews, including Anita and Quillian Stewart.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at 12 noon at Second Avenue United Methodist Church with her Pastor, the Rev. Millie Kim officiating. Private interment will follow later in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Second Avenue United Methodist on Thursday from 10 until 11:45 a.m.
Pallbearers will include her grandsons, Danny Carver, Ben Butler, Chase Butler, and Brad Butler, and her great grandsons, Jack and William Carver.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 E. Second Avenue, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.