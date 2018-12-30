Carolyn Thompson Smith, 87, passed away on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 in Rome, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Martha Adeline Thompson; a brother, James Thompson; and sister, Martha Adkinson. Born in Samson, AL, Carolyn graduated high school, and graduated from Berry College in 1953 with a bachelor's degree. She received a master's degree from the University of Alabama.
Carolyn returned to Berry College in 1962 and served Berry until 1996. During her tenure there, she held many titles including Planned Giving Officer, Alumni and Development Officer, Regional Director of Development, Director of Alumni Affairs, Director of Current Support, Director of Annual Giving, Director of Alumni Services, and Alumni Secretary. She held the title of Planned Giving Officer when she retired from Berry. She also served as chaplain of the alumni association. She was a Lifetime member of the Alumni Council. Carolyn was honored by the Berry Board of Trustees with the title of Alumni Director and Advancement Officer Emerita in 2006.
Following her retirement from Berry, Carolyn was accepted to Columbia Theological Seminary, where she received a Master of Divinity Degree in 2000. She then worked as a supply pastor at several churches until she retired from the profession in 2014.
Carolyn was a member of several organizations including The Daughter's of Berry, Kiwanis, Pilot, the Lions Club and she was an officer in the Carpet Capital Chapter of the Berry Alumni Association. She loved reading, traveling, and gardening,
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Harvey) Puckett of Rome, GA; her son, Clifford (Terri) Smith of Belize; and a daughter-of-the-heart, Suzanne Killcreas of Dalton, GA; grandchildren Jennifer (John) Marshie of Miami Beach, FL; Forrest (Anmarie) Smith of Atlanta, GA; Graham Smith of Eureka, CA; Alexia Koziatek of Ashville, NC; Trevor Puckett of Columbia, SC; great-grandchildren Willow and River Gillespie of Canton, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mount Berry Chapel at Berry College with Rev. Eleana Garrett and Rev. Will Scott officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Carolyn Smith Scholarship Fund at Berry College, PO Box 490069, Mount Berry, GA 30149-0069.