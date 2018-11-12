Carolyn Polston Early, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, passed from this life to Heaven on November 9, 2018. Mrs. Early, the former Carolyn Polston, was born in Rome, Georgia, on October 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Albert Jonathan Polston and Pinkie Eugenia Lanham Polston.
She received her education in the Rome City School System and at Shorter College (now Shorter University) in Rome. She held a Bachelor's of Science degree in elementary education and served on several faculties in the Floyd County School System before retiring in 1986 as a second grade teacher at Krannert Elementary School. During her 30 years in education, she was a member of the Georgia Association of Educators and the National Association of Educators. Mrs. Early accepted Jesus as her Savior at the age of 9 at West Rome Baptist Church, where both of her parents held leadership roles. She and her sister Bettie began teaching in Sunday School as teenagers. As an adult, Mrs. Early taught Sunday School classes in the church's Junior Department and Pre-School Department as well as being a member of the Sanctuary Choir. Mrs. Early and her husband, Joseph Albert Early Jr., were longtime volunteers in the Coosa Valley Regional Development Center's Meals-on-Wheels Program. She was also a member of the Shorter Alumni Association as a contributor. The Early-Polston Scholarship Fund was established at Shorter by her son, Jae, and daughter-in-law, Lee Ann, in honor of her and her husband.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Albert Early Jr., on March 27, 2003. They were married October 29, 1955. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Bettie Polston Selman, on May 20, 1982.
Survivors include one son, Joseph Albert (Jae) Early III, and his wife, Lee Ann, and grandchildren, whom she adored, Charlotte Ann Early and Philip Joseph Early. Other survivors include niece, Leigh Robison, and her family; nephew, Trip Selman, and his family; nephew, Glen Brooks, and his family; and niece, Ann Brooks and her family.
A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Early will take place Saturday, November 17, at noon in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with The Reverend David Shaw officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 17, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and as a testament to her enduring love for all children, contributions may be made to either the Children's Ministry at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church or to the Early-Polston Scholarship Fund at Shorter University. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, Ga., 30092, 770-448-5757.