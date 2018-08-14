Carolyn Jackson Anderson-Earle, age 86, of Rome, passed awaySunday morning, Aug. 12, 2018, at her residence.
Carolyn was born in Floyd County on October 20, 1931, the daughter of the late Ben C. Jackson and Lula Hamrick Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Anderson, to whom she was married December 19, 1953, her second husband, J.D. Earle, to whom she was married August 6, 2002, brothers, Fred Jackson and B. C. Jackson, Jr., sisters, Patricia Lamb, Virginia Frank and Marie Easterling and daughter, Karen Earle Smith.
Carolyn attended Model School, Rome Girls High, Georgia State College for Women and graduated from the University of Georgia. She first taught at Neely and Rome City Schools and retired from full time teaching in 1983 from St. Mary’s Catholic School and continued substituting for many years after.
She was dedicated to her family and her church, First United Methodist Church of Rome where she was a member over 50 years. She enjoyed gardening and volunteering at the Rome-Floyd Community Kitchen from the time it started in the basement of her church 14 years ago. She was well known for baking her beloved and delicious cheese straws and ginger snaps.
Survivors include her children, Harry Anderson and his son, Parker (Caroline) Anderson, Caroline Anderson (Will) Castleberry and daughter, Montana Castleberry, Kenny (Barbara) Earle and children, Mack and Danny Earle, Dr. John C. (Allison) Earle and children, Morgan, Alex, Hamilton, Abby, Elliott and Moira Earle; sister-in-law, Louise Jackson; Karen’s sons, Tyler and Bradley Smithson; several loved nephews and nieces and her special church family.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with Dr. Robert Brown and Dr. Gil Watson officiating. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary from 1 until 2 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Rome-Floyd County Community Kitchen, 3 Central Plaza, #384, Rome, Ga., 30161.