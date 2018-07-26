Carolyn Goddard Major, 88, of Rome, Ga., passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018. She was born June 15, 1930 in College Park, Georgia to the late George Augustus and Carol Smith Goddard.
Carolyn was a longtime resident of Rome, Ga. She was an active member of West Rome United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She was a charter member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter AO, established in 1985, where she was a beloved sister and former president. She served as the business manager for the Ministries of Love and actively supported other local charities including the Rome Pregnancy Center, Hospitality House, and the West Rome United Methodist Crisis Ministry. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend known for her generosity, hospitality, and her signature red lipstick.
Surviving are her daughter, Lee Ann Alexander, and her children, Caroline Elizabeth Alexander and Grant Walton Alexander; sons, John Allen Major (Susan) and their children, Nicholas Allen Major and Katelyn Elise Major; Mark Walton Major (Jenny) and their children, Chase Walton Major and John Graham Major; and her sister, Ann Goddard Charles. She was predeceased by her parents and husband, John Moreland Major.
Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Danburg Baptist Church Cemetery. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at West Rome United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Rome United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2247 Rome, Ga. 30164-2247, Ministries of Love Inc., P.O. Box 1206, Rome, Ga. 30162-1206, or Hospitality House for Women Inc., P.O. Box 5163, Rome, Ga. 30162-5136.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting with arrangements.