Mrs. Carolyn Elizabeth Brannon Floyd, age 71, of Rome, passed away Thursday evening, April 4, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Floyd was born in Acworth, Ga., on August 12, 1947, daughter of the late Billy Ray Brannon and the late Louise Jordan Brannon.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Denise Floyd Edwards, by a granddaughter, Jessica Edwards, and by three siblings.
Prior to her illness, she was employed for over 15 years as deli manager at Millican's Foodland in Lindale.
She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, the Rev. Buddy Eugene Floyd; two daughters, Tammy Penny (John), Cave Spring, and Cynthia Headrick (Gabriel Garcia), Rome; a son, Kenneth Floyd (Amanda), Silver Creek; four grandchildren, Jeramy Penny (Cassie Thomas), Justin Penny, James McKnight (Ashley), and Brianna Kyker (Dustin); three great grandchildren, Landon Penny, Abby McKnight, and Remi Kyker; two sisters, Kathy Lopez and Lola Ann Sillings; five brothers, David, Mark, Richard, Billy, and Dewey Henson; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. James Abercrombie and the Rev. Jeff Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery in Key, Ala.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at the residence.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Kenneth Floyd, Jeramy Penny, Justin Penny, Landon Penny, Dustin Kyker, Gabriel Garcia, James McKnight, and John Penny.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.