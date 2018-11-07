Mrs. Carolyn Claudette Covington, age 72, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Covington was born in Rome, Georgia, on October 22, 1946, daughter of the late Jesse Cox and the late Margaret Smith Cox Carter. She was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker. Survivors include her husband, Harold Dean Covington Jr.; four children, Tracie Kanelos (Nick), Rome, Angie Knight (Jason), Virginia, Kellie Clonts, Rome, and Chip Gilleland (Christie), Rome; six grandchildren; a sister, Olivia Cox Johnston, Rome; nephews. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at Rome Memorial Park. The Rev. Dirk Gaylor will officiate. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.