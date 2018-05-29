Caroline Marie Sipp

Mrs. Caroline “Mitzi” Marie Sipp, age 92, passed away peacefully Friday, May 25, 2018, at Woodleaf Senior Care, Thomasville, Ga.
Mitzi was born on February 19, 1926 in New York City, daughter of the late Edward William Spitz and Caroline Jewett Spitz. She grew up in Dobbs Ferry, New York. Mitzi answered the call to support our country during World War II, becoming a “Rosie the Riveter” by working on a farm on Long Island. She attended Syracuse University.
On October 8, 1949, she married Paul “Bud” Louis Sipp Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Paul Sipp III; and sister, Cynthia Spitz O’Connell.
Mitzi and Bud enjoyed the social and family community of Rye, New York, raising their children and making many lifelong friends. Mitzi was an active volunteer and member of the Rye Presbyterian Church, the Twig Antiques, The Thunderbird Golf Classic, and The Rye Garden Club.
In 1995, she and Bud retired to Ponte Vedra Beach and in 2005 to Amelia Island, Florida. While Bud was golfing, Mitzi was a docent and helped create the Senior Program at The Cummer Museum in Jacksonville. They moved to Rome, Ga. in 2006. Bud and Mitzi joined Westminster Presbyterian Church, where Mitzi was an active member. She made her final move to Thomasville, Ga. to be close to her daughter, Martha.
Mitzi was an advocate for the interests she believed in and was passionate in her life and in her faith. Her positive attitude, outspoken opinions, and snappy dress made an impact that is remembered by her many friends.
Survivors include her brother, Edward Kendrick Spitz; son, Thomas Sipp (Linda); daughters, Martha Murray (Chris), Stephanie Sipp (Cheryl Taylor), and Mary Rigby; grandchildren, Benjamin Murray (Megan), Matthew Murray (Brenna), Kendrick Gorodisher (Michael), Thomas Sipp Jr. (Lauren), and Andrew Rigby (Robyn Sippach); great grandchildren, Landyn Rigby, Emily Violet Rigby, Eliza Gorodisher, and Paul Sipp IV, due in September.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Woodleaf Senior Care, 2022 E. Pinetree Blvd., Thomasville, GA 31792, or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA 30165. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest register at www.allenfh.com.