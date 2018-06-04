Mrs. Caroline Grace Hawkins, age 97, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Hawkins was born in Chattooga County, Georgia on January 20, 1921, daughter of the late Joe R. Spain and the late Maudie Lee Ash Spain. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hawkins, and by five brothers and one sister. Mrs. Hawkins worked for Advanced Glove until it closed and then worked as a caregiver for a number of years. She was a member of the Armuchee Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Lamar Hawkins, Cleveland, Tenn.; two daughters, Louise Parris and her husband, Adrain, Cedar Bluff, Ala., and Glenda Jackson, Lindale; a sister, Lucille Green; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; four great, great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday, June 7, 2018, from 4 until 5 p.m. Private interment will take place at Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.