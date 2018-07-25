Mrs. Carole Elizabeth McCarley King, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at a local hospital following an extended illness.
Mrs. King was born in Rome, Ga. on March 25, 1942, daughter of the late Herman T. McCarley and the late Sue Collins McCarley. She was a graduate of Model High School in the class of 1960. She had been an employee of Trend Mills, Carriage Carpet, Regency Dress Shop, and King’s Used Cars. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was a member of the church choir. She was married to Jerry B. King on December 26, 1959 and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2017.
Survivors include a daughter, Carla Boelhouwer (Warren), Rome; two sons, Mitch King and Steve King (Sidney), all of Rome; five grandchildren, Jamie and Matthew King, Stephanie Wallace, Preiss and Preston Boelhouwer; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gary McCarley (Kay), Shannon, and Jerry McCarley and Byron McCarley, both of Rome; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Ken Hinkley and the Rev. Brandon Bruce will officiate. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble of Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and include Sammy Brown, Byron McCarley Jr., James Hinkley, Zack Grantham, Gary Fowler, and Eric McCarley. Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Blalock, Preiss and Preston Boelhouwer.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.