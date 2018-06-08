Carole Elaine Braden Tull, Ed.D., 69, resident of Hoover, Ala., passed away from breast cancer on June 6, 2018. She fought cancer six times. Carole was an intelligent, beautiful, and caring woman who had an abundance of Southern grace and charm.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1948 in Rome, Ga. She attended Berry College where she met her husband of 48 years. At UAB she earned an MA, Ed.S., and Ed.D. Carole served as a teacher and administrator. She was committed to positively affecting the lives of others. She enjoyed reading and had special talents for gardening, flower arranging, sewing, and baking. Carole was an example by welcoming and accepting others regardless of their backgrounds or experiences. She was a woman of faith and found peace in God.
Carole will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Delos Tull; son and daughter, Bryan Tull and Abbygail Tull Langham; daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Laura Tull and Judd Langham; her grandchildren, Avery and Griffin Tull, Mary Braden and Alice Grace Langham; her mother, Mary Evelyn Milam Braden; her brother, Robert Franklin Braden Jr.; and her sisters-in-law, Carol Tull Bowdoin, Rosa Mary Tull Womack, and Lise McDonald Braden; as well as her many other friends and family.
Her father, Robert F. Braden Sr., father-in-law, Elmo D. Tull, mother-in-law, Hazel Smith Tull, and brothers-in-law, Dan Bowdoin and Allen Payne, preceded her in death.
Services include visitation at Ridout’s Valley Chapel, Homewood, Ala., at 1 p.m. on June 9 with service at 3 p.m.; visitation in Rome, Ga. at 2 p.m. on June 10 at Oaknoll Chapel with burial to follow. Flowers to Ridout’s Valley Chapel (205-879-3401). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ridoutsvalleychapel.com.