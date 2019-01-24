Mrs. Carol Jeanette Hunter, age 72, of Cave Spring, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Hunter was born in Rome, Georgia, on October 16, 1946, daughter of the late Hulin Long and the late Alene Scott Long. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Malcolm Hunter, on May 19, 2018, and by an infant son, Joel Hunter.
Mrs. Hunter was a faithful member of the Armuchee Church of God. Prior to retirement, she worked as a paraprofessional at Cave Spring Elementary School.
Survivors include a son, Nathaniel Hunter (Emily), Piedmont, Ala.; a grandson, Joel Hunter, Piedmont, Ala.; a sister, Patsy Hanks (Johnny), Rome; two brothers, Steve Long (Donna), Gulf Shores, Ala., and Wayne Long, Rome; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Izell officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and include Ted Acker, Matthew Yakely, Kris Reyes, Irwin Reyes, Steve Long, and Charles Sizemore.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.