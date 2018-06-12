Carlee Bradshaw, age 82, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones Monday evening, June 11, 2018.
Mr. Bradshaw was born September 9, 1935 in Silver Creek, Georgia, to the late James Edward Bradshaw Sr. and the late Arzie Kelley Kerr Bradshaw. He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his 14 siblings: Annie Mae Bradshaw Brown, Harold Bradshaw, Ellen Bradshaw Lewis, Winifred Bradshaw, Lucille Kerr Womack, Beatrice Kerr Jackson, Stella Bradshaw Mote, Mark Bradshaw, Hambrick Bradshaw, Jessie Bradshaw, Minnie Bradshaw Sharp, Effie Bradshaw Burkhalter, Annie Bradshaw Savage, and James Bradshaw Jr.
Survivors include many nieces, nephews, their spouses, and children who loved him dearly.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at New Bethel Church Cemetery on Reeceburg Road in Silver Creek with the Rev. Herman Stamey officiating.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Georgia, 30165, has charge of arrangements.