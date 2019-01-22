Carl Jay Gould, age 61, of Rome, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019, at his residence.
Carl was born May 30, 1957, son of the late James Gould and Marilyn Fricks Gould. He was employed by Lockheed as a machinist and later by Floyd County 911 as a dispatcher.
Survivors include uncles, James, David, and Fred Fricks; aunt, Brenda Patterson; several cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Haywood Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.