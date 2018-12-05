Mr. Carl E. Carlson, age 78, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, in Rome, Ga.
He gave of himself throughout his life as a devoted husband, father, brother, son and missionary.
Carl was born on August 30, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland. He was proud to have served in the Air Force for over 29 years and retired as a Lt. Colonel. In addition, Carl was self-employed as the owner of Ira's Trophies in Jacksonville, Fla., and A-1 Awards in Orange Park, was a member of the Arlington Optimist Club and devout member of All Souls Angelican Church in Mandarin.
Carl is preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne Miller Carlson, and his second wife, Nancy Biggs Carlson.
He is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Robinson, of Worland, Wyoming, and Deborah Fletcher, of Rome, Georgia; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, William Carlson; sisters, Mary Ester Morton and Susan Breen.
We will miss him dearly and will celebrate having been a part of his live. Above all else, Carl loved the Lord Jesus Christ. The forgiveness for sins he received from the Lord drove him to be a light to everyone he met. His wish was for everyone to know the love, joy, and peace the Lord provides for each of us.
Memorial services will be arranged for a later date.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.