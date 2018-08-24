Captain Austin Douglas Williams

Retired Rome Police Department Captain Austin Douglas “Doug” Williams, age 85, of Rome, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018, in a Cedartown healthcare facility.
Captain Williams was born in Forney, Ala., on November 11, 1932, son of the late Quinton Augustus Williams and the late Emma Eloise Ingram Williams. He was also preceded in death by a son, Gregory Williams, and by two brothers, Simpson Williams and Boyd Williams. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.
Captain Williams began his career with the Rome Police Department in April, 1959. He moved up the ranks during his tenure, including spending many years on motorcycle patrol. Retiring in January 1995, he was Captain in charge of Records, School Crossings, and School Patrol. For many years, he accompanied many members of the Rome City School Patrol to Washington, D.C., for their annual visit. He was a mentor to many young men and women.
Captain Williams was a member of Cherokee Lodge #66 F. & A.M. and the Rome Shrine Club. He was a member of Desoto Park Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, the former Gail Dinning, to whom he was married for 43 years; a daughter, Susan Elaine Williams, Rome; his grandson, Matthew Williams (Amanda), Rome; a brother, Jimmy Williams, Cave Spring; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 27, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the graveside in Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m.
Members of the Rome Police Department Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rome Police Department Charity Fund, c/o Kim Stone, 5 Government Plaza, Rome, Ga. 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.