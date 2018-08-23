Retired Rome Police Department Captain Austin Douglas “Doug” Williams, age 85, of Rome, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018, in a Cedartown healthcare facility.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 27, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the graveside in Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rome Police Department Charity Fund, c/o Kim Stone, 5 Government Plaza, Rome, Ga. 30161.
A complete obituary notice will be included in the Saturday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.