Ms. Veronica Patricia Payne Camp, age 86, of Willow Springs, NC, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Ms. Camp was born in Rome, Georgia, on February 16, 1933, daughter of the late Floyd Conrad Payne and the late Annie Irene Williams Payne. She was also preceded in death by a son, Samuel Lynn Camp, Jr., and by the father of her children, Samuel Lynn Camp, Sr. Ms. Camp worked for a several years as a dining facility manager at Ft. Benning. She was a member of Christian Life Church, Phenix City, AL, and was an active intercessory prayer member. As a child Ms. Camp sang on WRGA radio. She authored four books entitled "Poems for God's Glory." Ms. Camp loved animals and was formerly a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Survivors include a son, Glenn Garner Camp (Becky), Ozark, AL; a daughter, Anna Posey (Richard), Willow Springs, NC; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Camp, Peachtree City, GA; three sisters, Bonnie Holden, Shirley Howard and Juanita Simpson; a brother, Creig Payne; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 4 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday from 6 until 8 pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.