Mrs. Gladys Josephine "Jo" DeMonia Camp, age 91, of Cedartown, GA passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born December 10, 1928 in Sylvan Hills, GA daughter of the late J. Hue & Gladys Lawrence DeMonia. She graduated from West Fulton High School and then attended the University of Georgia. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 72 years. Preston and Josephine married in 1947 following World War II. In her early years of their marriage she worked alongside her husband in his State Farm Insurance Agency. She was a loving mother to her three children and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also a very charitable person to her family and readily supported their ambitions and dreams. After her children were grown, she and her husband had many adventures traveling through the United States and Europe, but her heart was always grounded in her home and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Hue & Gladys DeMonia; sister, Frances DeMonia Burnett; brother in law, Grady Burnett; nephew, Randy Burnett and her son in law, Ben Hopps Barbre. She is survived by her beloved husband, Herbert Preston Camp, Sr; children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren: Melody Camp Barbre, her family, Benjamin, Tina, Barrett, Brayden, and Bryce Barbre; Sam, Adrianne, Samantha, Charleston, and Brennan Barbre; Neal, Jody, Gwyneth and Josephine Barbre; Blake, Ginny, Camsan and Quin Barbre; Herbert Preston Camp, Jr., his family, Leanne, Bryan, Noel, Lark, and Iris Reingruber; Martiti Camp Mundy, her family, George, Joanna Mundy, Edward Mundy and Vanessa Londono along with their son, Nicolas Londono-Mundy; nephew, Jay Burnett, great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews also survive. The service to celebrate her life will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the sanctuary of Cedartown First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Mark Nugent officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 11:30 until the service time in the church parlor. The Smith & Miller Funeral is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Gladys Josephine "Jo" DeMonia Camp.
