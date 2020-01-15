Mr. Arthur C. "A.C." Camp, age 92, of Rome, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Camp was born in Rome, Georgia on October 22, 1927, son of the late Robert Horace Camp and Chloe Devin Underwood Camp. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Louise Camp, sons, Robert Camp, Michael Camp, Tommy Eugene Camp, sister, Mary Ellen Camp, and brother, William Camp. Prior to retirement, Mr. Camp was employed with Floyd County Public Works for 38 years, and he was honored to be employee of the year in 1991. He had previously worked for Fox Manufacturing as a supervisor for 31 years. Mr. Camp was a member of Agape Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Survivors include a brother, Kerney Camp; two daughters, Nancy Holder, Rome, and Donna Graham, Cartersville; three sons, Danny Camp (Ann Marie), Bridgeport, Connecticut, Rickey Camp (Deneen), Calhoun, and Greg Camp (April), Rome; 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Marvin Jackson, and the Rev. Frank Towe officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dixson Holtzclaw officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday at 1:30 pm and include; Dewayne Weeks, Danny Franks, Terry Owens, Shawn Prather, Ricky Camp and Max Thompson. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
