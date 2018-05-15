Camilla Lucille Culberson, age 88, of Cave Spring, passed away Saturday afternoon at her residence.
Miss Culberson was born in Floyd County November 6, 1929, a daughter of the later Clifford H. Culberson and the late Eva Mathis Culberson. Miss Culberson was a graduate of Model High School (Class of 47-48) where she played basketball. She retired from Galey and Lord after 49 years of service. An avid bowler, Miss Culberson was a member of the Elliot Sales Team that won the State Championship in 1965. A member of the Cave Spring United Methodist Church, Miss Culberson loved watching the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Falcons.
Besides her parents, Miss Culberson was preceded in death by four brothers and their wives, Maurice (Virginia) Culberson, Leon (Willie K.) Culberson, Kenneth (Millie) Culberson, and J. M. (Edna) Culberson; and by one sister, Mrs. Avanelle (O.C. Jr.) Lam.
Miss Culberson is survived by one sister, Mrs. Patti Yoder of Cave Spring and by one brother, C. Dennis Culberson and his wife, Pat, of Mooresville, N.C. Also surviving are a number of special nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Miss Culberson will be held Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Cave Spring United Methodist Church with Dr. John Page officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Cave Spring United Methodist Church or to the Amedisys Hospice, 102 E. Main Street, Cartersville, GA 30120.
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel has charge of the arrangements.