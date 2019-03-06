Ms. Cami Sheree Ellis, age 31, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at a local hospital.
Ms. Ellis was born in Marietta, Georgia, on April 20, 1987, daughter of Danny Ellis and the late Kristie Wade Ellis. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Rachel Wade, Bobby Ellis, and Janice Ellis.
Ms. Ellis was a homemaker, was of the Baptist faith, and was a member of the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include her father, Danny Ellis (Ann), Holiday, Fla.; her fiance, Ben Hash, Rome; two sons, Tristen Ellis and Trenton Noel, both of Cedartown; three brothers, Niki Ellis, St. Petersburg, Fla., Jimmy Powell, Cartersville, and Justin Powell, Atlanta; two sisters, Dani Ellis, Cedartown and Taylor Ellis, Canton; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Clifford Free officiating and her brother, Niki Ellis, delivering the eulogy. Following the service, Ms. Ellis will be cremated in accordance with her wishes.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.