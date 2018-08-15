Mr. Calvin William Payne, age 89, of Rome, Ga., formerly of Branson, Mo., passed away Monday, August 13, 2018, in a Rome, Ga., assisted living facility.
Mr. Payne was born in Kansas City, Mo., on November 16, 1928, son of the late Jessie Ray Payne Sr. and the late Etta Mae Sharpe Payne. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Jessie McKenzie Payne, and by two brothers, Martin Birtwell “Birt” Payne and Jesse Ray Payne Jr. He was a graduate of Central High School in Kansas City, Mo. and served 17 years in the Army National Guard. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Trans World Airlines for nearly 50 years. Mr. Payne was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy King (David), Olathe, Kan.; three sons, Bruce Payne (Sue), Baldwin Park, Calif., Randy Payne (Brenda), Armuchee, Ga., and Brian Payne (Kyle Ann), DeSoto, Kan.; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
No formal services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Homestead Hospice, Cartersville, Ga., and to Riverwood Senior Living Memory Care Unit, Rome, Ga.
