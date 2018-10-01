Calvin Marlow Andrews passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 28, 2018, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Shannon, Ga., on August 23, 1927, to the late Fitzhugh and Maude Andrews. As a child he and his family moved to Rome, Ga., where he graduated from Rome High School. He served his country as Seaman 1st Class in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Lake Champlain CV-39. After receiving a Certificate of Military Service and membership in the American Legion, he returned to Rome, Ga., and began a successful career in the automobile industry. He served as an active member and president of the Automobile Dealers Association.
After his retirement from the automobile business, he enjoyed time gardening, boating, and traveling, as well as participating in local charity organizations with his wife, Alice. He loved caring for his pets and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Mr. Andrews was a man of great courage, devotion, and compassion.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Alice Holder Andrews; his children, Pam Rogers, Penny Sellers, Mark (Mary) Andrews, Michael Andrews, stepson, Brad (Lynne) Payne; grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Sybil Hill; brother-in-law, Paul Smith; and nieces.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations made to the Heyman Hospice Care, 420 East Second Avenue, Suite 105, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.