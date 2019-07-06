Mr. Calvin LeHugh Neighbors, age 82, of Rome, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mr. Neighbors was born in Rome, GA on November 6, 1936, son of the late Edward LeHugh Neighbors and the late Lois Andrews Neighbors. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Calvin Neighbors, and by a sister, Marie Randolph. Mr. Neighbors was employed with Carolina Freight for several years before retiring from Bekaert Steel Wire Corporation, here in Rome. He was a member of East Rome Baptist Church where he was active in the music ministry and held various leadership positions. Mr. Neighbors was a member of the Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M.
Survivors include his wife, the former Marie Kelley, to whom he was married on January 29, 1955; a daughter, Lisa Neighbors Dudley (Todd), Lindale; a son, Gary Neighbors (Debbie), Rome; 4 grandchildren, Autumn Neighbors Eads (Cory), Silver Creek, Jonathan Neighbors (Jana Holcomb), Rome, Amanda Neighbors Harker (Josh), Lindale, and Blake Dudley, Lindale; 5 great grandchildren, Will Eads, Drew Eads, Tripp Harker, Bennett Harker, and Addy Swift; a sister, Charlene Jablonski (C. J.), Rome; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 2pm at East Rome Baptist Church with Dr. Larry Davis and the Rev. Brandon Bruce officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at East Rome Baptist Church on Monday from 12 noon until the service hour.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at East Rome Baptist Church on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Blake Dudley, Jonathan Neighbors, Josh Harker, Cory Eads, Steve Whelchel, and Justin Whelchel.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.