Mr. Calvin C. Cochran, age 92, of Lithia Springs, passed away April 22, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in World War II in the Pacific.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roma A. Cochran.
Survived by daughter, Brenda Gail Neal; son, Joseph Wayne Cochran; stepchildren, Edith K. Hester, Mary Louise Meacham, Charles Ronnie King; grandchildren, Lisa Southerland, Calvin Ray Neal, special granddaughter, Julie Neal; step grandchildren, Ted Parsons, Ginny Borders, Roxy Stephenson, Tommy King, Jonathan King; 20 great grandchildren; 11 great, great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday April 24 at 12 noon in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with the U.S. Army providing military honors.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com.
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, Ga., 30060, 770-432-0771.